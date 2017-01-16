Crosby made four extra points and two field goals -- including a game-winning 51-yard attempt as time expired -- in Sunday's playoff victory over the Cowboys.

Crosby played a starring role in Sunday's contest, nailing a 56-yard attempt with 1:33 left in the game and then eventually connecting on the game winner after Dallas tied the game with just 35 second to go. His two makes extended a streak of made field-goal attempts in playoff games to an impressive 23 in a row.