Kuechly, who finished this season with 102 tackles (71 solo), two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery, will be ready for spring practices after missing six games due to a concussion, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Kuechly was held out of Carolina's final six games after suffering his second concussion in two years in the Panthers' Week 11 contest against the Saints. Prior to then, the All-Pro linebacker averaged over 10 tackles per game, continuing to be a dominant IDP commodity. While his concussion history raises some concern over his long-term outlook, Kuechly will be back in action when the Panthers start spring practices and will look to remain healthy in 2017.