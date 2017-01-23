Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Finds pay dirt in AFC championship win

Blount rushed 16 times for 47 yards and a touchdown, and caught his lone target for eight more in Sunday's 36-17 AFC Championship win over the Steelers.

Blount was a much bigger part of the game plan after playing second-fiddle to James White with only eight touches against the Texans last week. The 30-year-old veteran scored his team's lone rushing touchdown from one yard out in the third quarter for his 19th rushing score in 18 games. Finding running room in the Super Bowl won't be easy against a Falcons defense that hasn't allowed more than 34 yards on the ground to any non-quarterback this postseason.