Walford caught two of two targets for 16 yards during the Raiders' 27-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Walford fared better than most of his teammates with rookie Connor Cook under center (considering he racked up the fourth-most receiving yards on the team despite seeing just the seventh-most targets), but was still out-gained by No. 2 tight end Mychal Rivera. However, with Rivera set to hit the open market in the offseason, Walford could find himself in position to handle the bulk of the Raiders' receiving responsibilities from the tight end position in 2017.