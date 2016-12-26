Raiders' Derek Carr: Surgery set for Tuesday

Carr (leg) is expected to undergo surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Carr's projected recovery timetable is 6-8 weeks, so he'd be unlikely to return throughout the playoffs unless Matt McGloin is able to lead the Raiders all the way to the Super Bowl in February. Barring such a wild scenario, Carr will have finished his 2016 campaign with 356 pass completions on 559 attempts for 3,933 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. The 25-year-old certainly solidified himself as the Raiders' next franchise quarterback as he earned MVP consideration at points throughout the season, so hopefully he'll be able to make a full recovery from the demoralizing broken leg.