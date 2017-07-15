Are signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Are, who went undrafted out of Florida State this offseason, practiced with the Raiders on a tryout basis earlier in the spring. He's now set to report to training camp with the rest of Oakland's rookie crop on July 24 before full-team practices begin July 29, when the 23-year-old will need to prove his worth as a reserve lineman in order to make the 53-man roster come September.