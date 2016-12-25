Raiders' Latavius Murray: Struggles in Week 16 victory

Murray carried 15 times for 40 yards Saturday against the Colts.

The Raiders went with a three-headed attack at running back Saturday that resulted in a 15/12/3 carry distribution between Murray, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard, respectively. Murray was the least effective of the bunch, though, and was the only one not to find the end zone. Things may only get worse before they get better too, as next week brings with it a difficult matchup against the Broncos in a game Oakland may be without starting quarterback Derek Carr (broken leg).