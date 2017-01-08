Raiders' Latavius Murray: Thirteen touches in Saturday's loss

Murray rushed 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching one of four targets for 12 yards in Oakland's 27-14 loss to Houston in their AFC wild-card round playoff game Saturday.

The Raiders took advantage of advantageous field position set up by a punt return late in the first quarter when Murray's two-yard TD scamper made it a 10-7 game. But Oakland, led by over-matched rookie quarterback Connor Cook, could not move consistently, fell behind by multiple scores and largely abandoned a running game that never got going against the league's top-ranked defense.