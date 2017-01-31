Smith (ankle) expects to be healthy in time for the Raiders' offseason program, Jimmy Durkin of The Mercury News reports.

Smith suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4 and was later placed on injured reserve. He is arguably the Raiders' best blocking tight end and provides a boost to the running game when healthy. On the other hand, Smith amassed only six catches in four games before being injured, a sign that he is not a fantasy producer in Oakland's high-powered offense.