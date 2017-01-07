Raiders' Mario Edwards: Active Saturday vs. Houston
Edwards (illness) is active for Saturday's game against the Texans.
Edwards was a late addition to Oakland's injury report Saturday. He played through illness in Week 17 and he'll do so once again after practicing fully throughout the week. He may be limited slightly but, since he's little more than a depth pass rusher, his limitations shouldn't impact the defense greatly.
More News
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Questionable Saturday•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Activated in advance of Week 16•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Hopeful to return in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Designated to return•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Begins side work at practice•
-
Raiders' Mario Edwards: Will begin season on IR•