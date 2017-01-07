Edwards (illness) is active for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Edwards was a late addition to Oakland's injury report Saturday. He played through illness in Week 17 and he'll do so once again after practicing fully throughout the week. He may be limited slightly but, since he's little more than a depth pass rusher, his limitations shouldn't impact the defense greatly.

