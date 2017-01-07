Raiders' Mario Edwards: Questionable Saturday
Edwards is questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against Houston due to illness, Jimmy Durkin of The Mercury News reports.
Edwards was activated off injured reserve two weeks ago and it will be disappointment for Oakland if he's unable to play in the first round of the playoffs. He played through illness last week and will look to do so once again. Expect an update on his status closer to game time Saturday.
