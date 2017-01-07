Crabtree (ankle) is active for Saturday's game at Houston.

A regular of the Raiders' injury report since Week 12, Crabtree has fallen below 50 yards receiving just twice in the last six contests, while hitting the end zone two times. He won't have the luxury of working with Derek Carr due to a broken fibula nor his primary backup Matt McGloin (shoulder). Instead, Crabtree will look to connect with rookie signal-caller Connor Cook, who will be attempting to sidestep Jadeveon Clowney and company.