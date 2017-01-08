Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Sustains concussion Saturday
Crabtree suffered a concussion Saturday in Houston and won't return to the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With third-stringer Connor Cook under center, Crabtree gathered in just two of seven passes for 33 yards before his departure, though a potential catch was negated by an offensive pass interference call. With Crabtree out of commission, Cook will have to rely upon Amari Cooper, Seth Roberts, and Andre Holmes as the primary wideouts.
