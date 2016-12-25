Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Rough outing versus Colts
Janikowski didn't attempt a field goal Saturday and converted just three of five PATs.
Janikowski had attempted a field goal in all but one game this season and saw at least three attempts in two his previous three contests. On the other hand, one of his extra points was blocked and the other was uncharacteristically pushed wide left. Look for The Polish Cannon to get back on track in the Raiders' season finale next week against the Broncos.
More News
-
Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Nets four field goals in win•
-
Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Survives cold weather Thursday•
-
Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Perfect on three field goals Sunday•
-
Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Nets two field goals in win•
-
Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Perfect on five total kicks Monday•
-
Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Productive performance despite miss•