Goff (concussion) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, after which interim head coach John Fassel said that "we anticipate having him" Saturday against the 49ers, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Embedded in the final stage of the concussion protocol, Goff is expected to be available in Week 16, assuming he remains symptom-free Tuesday and Wednesday, per Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. Fassel also implied that Sean Mannion will be Goff's backup, if the latter is available, which would push veteran Case Keenum to the inactive list. The breakdown of Rams quarterbacks should receive clarity before week's end.