Johnson and the Rams failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract by Monday's 4:00 PM EST deadline, meaning he'll play this season under Los Angeles' franchise tag, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports.

Johnson's second straight season under the Rams' franchise tag will earn him $16.7 million, the most of any cornerback league-wide. Given that hefty evaluation, a long-term deal with Johnson was always going to be tricky to get done, especially as it remains to be seen how well he'll fit in new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' man-heavy coverage scheme. With extensions for Aaron Donald, Alec Ogletree and Lemarcus Joyner to also consider going forward, the Rams opted to continue their wait-and-see approach with Johnson, allowing him to hit free agency next offseason. Ahead of that potential reward period, Johnson will aim to improve this year on his averages of 64 tackles, 14 pass defenses and four interceptions the past two seasons.