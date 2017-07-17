Rams' Trumaine Johnson: To play 2017 under franchise tag
Johnson and the Rams failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract by Monday's 4:00 PM EST deadline, meaning he'll play this season under Los Angeles' franchise tag, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports.
Johnson's second straight season under the Rams' franchise tag will earn him $16.7 million, the most of any cornerback league-wide. Given that hefty evaluation, a long-term deal with Johnson was always going to be tricky to get done, especially as it remains to be seen how well he'll fit in new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' man-heavy coverage scheme. With extensions for Aaron Donald, Alec Ogletree and Lemarcus Joyner to also consider going forward, the Rams opted to continue their wait-and-see approach with Johnson, allowing him to hit free agency next offseason. Ahead of that potential reward period, Johnson will aim to improve this year on his averages of 64 tackles, 14 pass defenses and four interceptions the past two seasons.
More News
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: No deal in sight•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Open to contract extension•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Expected to remain with Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Still has shot at long-term extension•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Signs franchise tender from Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Franchised by Rams•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Falcons in Fantasy
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...
-
RB breakdown candidates
Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson and LeSean McCoy are big name running backs, but Dave Richard...
-
Ranking the Bears in fantasy
The Bears are more than just Jordan Howard on offense. But not much more.
-
Ranking the Buccaneers in Fantasy
Heath Cummings wonders if we've gotten too excited about Jameis Winston and ranks the Buccaneers...
-
Ranking the Bills in Fantasy
Heath Cummings likes the Bills talent at the top, but says the cupboard is pretty bare when...
-
Ranking the Saints in Fantasy
Everyone seems to be worried about Mark Ingram's touches except for Heath Cummings. He tells...