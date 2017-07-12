Ranking the Fantasy Football assets for the Buffalo Bills

The Bills are not what you would call a good football team. In fact, they're kind of a mess as an organization. But for a bad team known for their defense, they sure have some interesting Fantasy pieces.

LeSean McCoy is a consensus No. 1 running back most of us view as a top-five option.



Sammy Watkins has top-five potential if he ever stays healthy, and is a steal in the third round if he plays even 14 games.

Tyrod Taylor has been a No. 1 quarterback each of the past two season on a per game basis.

After that? Well, it's questionable, especially after the departure of Mike Gillislee and Robert Woods. Even moreso if Charles Clay can't get his knee right.

This is a team with three potential stars and not a lot else. That makes it both easy and difficult to rank them in Fantasy.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

Breaking down the touches

The Bills would surely like to be a run-first team, but it's seems highly unlikely that game script is going to allow them that luxury. Then again, they went 7-9 last year and ran the ball more often than they threw it. I'm expecting pretty close to a 50/50 run/pass split, with a career high in pass attempts for Taylor if he's able to play 16 games.

Last season the Bills threw more than 45 percent of their passes to running backs and tight ends, and their receiving corps may have actually gotten less talented. This should be a good thing for both Clay and McCoy, providing both with a solid floor as long as they stay healthy.

Let's take a look at the rest of the expectations:

Bills touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD LeSean McCoy 52% 250 12% 61 49 11 Jonathan Williams 21% 100 2% 10 6 3 Sammy Watkins 0% 0 24% 120 70 8 Zay Jones 0% 0 18% 94 63 3 Charles Clay 0% 0 19% 97 65 4

Of note:

Jonathan Williams becomes one of my favorite handcuffs, if you're into that type of thing. There's no one in Buffalo who should challenge him should McCoy go down.

Clay's number make him a No. 1 tight end in PPR formats. Just remember his health concerns and how unlikely it is that he plays 16 games.

I'm not giving Zay Jones full No. 2 targets because I think it may take him a couple of weeks. With better touchdown luck he could be Fantasy relevant if he wins the job in camp.

The Leftovers

The Bills apparently attempted to reconstruct the 2014 Raiders receiving corps in the offseason, bringing in both Andre Holmes and Rod Streater. They just need to bring back Denarius Moore to complete it.

In all seriousness, either of these guys could have upside if they won the No. 2 job, and Holmes has reportedly been impressing in Buffalo this summer. They're more waiver-wire targets than anything, but it's something to keep an eye, especially if Jones doesn't wow in camp.