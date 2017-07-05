Redskins' Keith Marshall: Could be headed for practice squad
Marshall is a candidate for the practice squad, CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler reports.
With Matt Jones likely to be traded or released and Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson all locks to make the team, Marshall and Mack Brown will have to compete for a roster spot that may not exist. Marshall was selected in the seventh round of last year's draft and spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with an elbow injury, but his top-notch athleticism -- he ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at 219 pounds -- makes him an interesting long-term project to keep on the practice squad. While lacking in athletic upside, Brown likely will enter training camp ahead of Marshall on the depth chart, after playing nine games last season and ripping off a 61-yard touchdown on one of his eight carries.
