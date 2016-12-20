Redskins' Mason Foster: Notches 13 tackles in Week 15 loss
Foster registered 13 stops in Washington's 26-15 loss to the Panthers on Monday.
Foster is catching fire as the season draws to a close, as he's recorded 25 tackles over the last two weeks after posting more than seven stops just once in his previous 10 games. He's looking like a sneaky IDP add as the fantasy playoffs draw to a close.
