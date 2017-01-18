Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Practices fully Wednesday
Toussaint (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.
With undisputed starter Le'Veon Bell clearly the top option in the Pittsburgh backfield, Toussaint's availability for Sunday's AFC Championship game is of minor fantasy import, with veteran DeAngelo Williams also in the team's RB mix.
More News
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Inactive Sunday•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Questionable for Sunday's playoff game•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Limited Thursday•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: In concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Three carries in back-up role•