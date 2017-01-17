Harrison suffered a shoulder/triceps injury and may be limited in practice, Dale Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter reports.

Harrison didn't appear to be limited at all in Sunday's win over Kansas City. It's unlikely that he'll miss any game action when Pittsburgh faces New England on Sunday, but it's expected that he'll be limited in practice early in the week so he can rest and recover for the game.

