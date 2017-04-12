Terrance Knighton: Retiring from NFL
Knighton is retiring from the NFL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The 30-year-old Knighton entered the league in 2009 as a third-round pick of the Jaguars, but it wasn't until he signed with the Broncos in 2013 when his career arguably came to its peak. That season, Knighton accrued 31 tackles, three sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception, not to mention a sack of Patriots QB Tom Brady on a crucial fourth down during the AFC championship game that helped propel the Broncos to the Super Bowl. In total, "Pot Roast" will ultimately end his career with 230 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions across 108 regular season games. He's now expected to take up a career in coaching.
