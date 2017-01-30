Texans' Brian Cushing: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Cushing recently had "clean-up" surgery on his shoulder, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cushing dealt with knee, back, ankle, and shoulder injuries throughout the 2016 campaign but didn't miss any time due to his shoulder ailment. His other injuries aren't expected to require surgery, and he isn't expected to be held out of any offseason practices.
