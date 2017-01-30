Cushing recently had "clean-up" surgery on his shoulder, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cushing dealt with knee, back, ankle, and shoulder injuries throughout the 2016 campaign but didn't miss any time due to his shoulder ailment. His other injuries aren't expected to require surgery, and he isn't expected to be held out of any offseason practices.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola