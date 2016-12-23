Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Set to play Saturday
Fiedorowicz (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Bengals.
Fiedorowicz will thus be back in action this week, providing QB Tom Savage with a useful weapon in the passing game against a Cincinnati defense that has tended to have issues containing tight ends this season.
