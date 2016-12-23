Fiedorowicz (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Bengals.

Fiedorowicz will thus be back in action this week, providing QB Tom Savage with a useful weapon in the passing game against a Cincinnati defense that has tended to have issues containing tight ends this season.

