Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited in practice

Hopkins was limited in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The emergence of Hopkins on the injury report is slightly surprising, considering there was no mention of a knee aliment over the past week. However, the No. 1 wideout is still expected to play Saturday against the Patriots. His limited status may be more of a precautionary measure taken by the team, but look for updates to come in the next few days.

