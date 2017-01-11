Texans' Tom Savage: Full participant in practice
Savage (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Savage cleared concussion protocol earlier in the week and will be available for Saturday's divisional tilt with the Patriots. Head coach Bill O'Brien has already named Brock Osweiler the starter for the contest, but Savage will likely serve as the No. 2 option at quarterback, potentially keeping Osweiler on a shorter leash.
