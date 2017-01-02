Savage (concussion) may not be the starting quarterback for Saturday's playoff game against Oakland even if he clears the NFL's concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Savage, who has started the last two games of the regular season, suffered a concussion during Week 17's loss to Tennessee and was replaced by Brock Osweiler, who played better than he had in weeks. Houston head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed following Sunday's loss that a decision as to which player will start against the Raiders hasn't been made and won't necessarily hinge on Savage's health.