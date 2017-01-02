Titans' Delanie Walker: Finishes with 800 yards, seven touchdowns

Walker caught five of eight targets for 35 yards Sunday against the Texans.

Walker and wide receiver Rishard Matthews combined for 14 of the 16 completions by backup quarterback Matt Cassel, who started the finale after Marcus Mariota broke his leg in Week 16. The veteran tight end backed up his first career 1,000-yard campaign in 2015 with 65 catches for 800 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns this season. Walker will reprise the starting role next year, but could start to slow down given that he turns 33 in August.