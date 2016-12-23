Alexander (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Alexander played in Week 15 despite an abdomen injury, and it's unclear at this time if it was that same ailment led to the IR designation. He's been little more than a special teams player, and his absence thus isn't expected to impact the team greatly.

