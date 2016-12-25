Diggs caught four of six targets for 29 yards and a touchdown Saturday against the Packers.

Diggs was unable to replicate his scintillating Week 2 performance against the Packers as he was greatly overshadowed by no other than Adam Thielen on Saturday. The latter was simply able to get open at will, catching 12 balls across 15 targets for 202 yards and two scores, and seemingly left QB Sam Bradford without needing anyone else to throw to. It isn't clear who the No. 1 wideout in Minnesota truly is anymore, but the tide appears to be turning in Thielen's favor.