Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Comes out of Christmas firing

Landeskog busted his eight-game offensive slump with a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Calgary.

Although the outcome's a bummer, Landeskog's return to productivity is most welcome for an Avalanche team that's been missing the four-time 50-point man's contributions. Due to a stay on IR thanks to a lower-body injury and the subsequent slump, these goals were his first since way back on Nov. 15. It's been a disappointing season so far, but there's still plenty of time for Landeskog to rebound.