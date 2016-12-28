Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Comes out of Christmas firing

Landeskog busted his eight-game offensive slump with a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Calgary.

Although the outcome's a bummer, Landeskog's return to productivity is most welcome for an Avalanche team that's been missing the four-time 50-point man's contributions. Due to a stay on IR thanks to a lower-body injury and the subsequent slump, these goals were his first since way back on Nov. 15. It's been a disappointing season so far, but there's still plenty of time for Landeskog to rebound.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola