Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Uncertain for Wednesday's contest
Duchene (illness) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The team recalled Jim O'Brien from San Antonio of the AHL just in case Duchene isn't well enough to play. If you're in a hockey pool allowing daily transactions, keep Duchene reserved just to be on the safe side.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Out with illness Monday•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Buries two goals in home loss•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Offensive struggles continue against Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Keeps rolling with two goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: First multi-point game since late October•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Scores overtime winner in return•