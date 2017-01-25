Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Uncertain for Wednesday's contest

Duchene (illness) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The team recalled Jim O'Brien from San Antonio of the AHL just in case Duchene isn't well enough to play. If you're in a hockey pool allowing daily transactions, keep Duchene reserved just to be on the safe side.

