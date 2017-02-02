Martin saved just 35 of 40 shots during Wednesday's loss to Los Angeles.

Martin has now allowed 13 goals through his three starts with a .865 save percentage, and with Colorado redefining tanking, his virtual outlook is bleak. There aren't many fantasy settings where you should feel confident about starting Martin until he shows signs of competence at the highest level.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola