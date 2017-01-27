Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins: Pointless through 31 games
Desjardins hasn't tallied a single point in 31 games this season.
Desjardins is a decent fourth-line grinder for the Blackhawks, but his non-existent offensive production keeps him from being a practical option in any fantasy format.
