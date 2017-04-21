Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Breaks 12-game playoff goal drought in loss

Toews scored Chicago's lone goal in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 loss to the Predators on the power play.

Toews had gone 12 playoff games without a goal coming in, and this contribution was too little too late with Nashville having already established a 3-0 lead in both the series and this game. The captain was far from the only underachieving member of the Blackhawks, who scored just three goals in four games after entering the postseason as the top seed in the Western Conference.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...