Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Breaks 12-game playoff goal drought in loss

Toews scored Chicago's lone goal in Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 loss to the Predators on the power play.

Toews had gone 12 playoff games without a goal coming in, and this contribution was too little too late with Nashville having already established a 3-0 lead in both the series and this game. The captain was far from the only underachieving member of the Blackhawks, who scored just three goals in four games after entering the postseason as the top seed in the Western Conference.