Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad: Two helpers in Game 4

Saad dished out two assists in Tuesday's Game 4 win over the Penguins.

Saad's second helper came on Boone Jenner's game-winner as Columbus stayed alive with a 5-4 victory. The former Blackhawks winger had been kept off the board since Game 1, and his even rating in this one was a step up after he had finished at minus-1 in each of the previous three contests. He's one of many Blue Jackets that will have to step up moving forward if they want to stave off elimination any further.