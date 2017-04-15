Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Buries third-period goal to tame Wild

Schwartz scored the game-winning goal in the third period of Friday's Game 2 win over Minnesota.

Schwartz fired through traffic and beat Devan Dubnyk with a shot that was both screened and deflected. The 24-year-old winger also collected an assist in Game 1 and has seven shots through the first two games of the series. He's a strong offensive player, and his significant role with the Blues makes him a potential target in daily contests. Just note that this series has been low scoring so far, though.

