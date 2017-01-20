Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Fills stat sheet in losing effort

Schwartz picked up a goal on two shots, a pair of assists, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Blues had an atrocious game, but Schwartz and Alex Steen were bright spots, collecting three points each. This was much needed for the 24-year-old Schwartz, who hadn't posted a multi-point effort since Dec. 20. However, he'd been showing signs of emerging from his late-December, early-January skid recently, collecting assists in four straight games before missing the scoresheet Tuesday and then bouncing back with this outburst. He's still a bit behind his typical point-gathering pace, but Schwartz is one of the league's better two-way players, so he should keep these current good times rolling down the stretch.