Blues' Jake Allen: Lasts only one period in loss to Boston

Allen was lit up for three goals on 11 shots before being yanked at the first intermission of Tuesday's 5-3 home loss to the Bruins.

Carter Hutton played well in relief, but the Blues weren't able to mount much of a comeback attempt. Allen has been mired in a brutal slump lately, stopping just 211 of the 239 shots he's faced over the last nine games -- an .882 save percentage. Unsurprisingly, he has only three wins in that span, continuing Allen's season-long disappointment of fantasy owners who thought they were buying a young goalie on the rise.