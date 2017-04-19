Blues' Jake Allen: Tabbed for Game 4 start

Allen will be in goal for Game 4 against the Wild on Wednesday, as Lou Korac of NHL.com reports that the Blues will not make any changes from the lineup used in Games 2 and 3.

Cue the old adage, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Allen has allowed just three goals -- one in each game -- on 117 shots to the determent of the Central Division rivals from Minnesota. This has been the best stretch of Allen's 2016-17 campaign, and it obviously comes at a great time with the Blues in the hunt for their first ever Stanley Cup win.

