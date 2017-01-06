Edmundson had four shots on net and scored the Blues' first goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

We don't often see Edmundson, who directed five attempts toward the net, among the team leaders in shots, but the 23-year-old defenseman is a bit more comfortable in his second NHL season. There's been a slight increase in shots per game and, with nine points in 27 games, Edmundson's equaled last season's output over 67 games.