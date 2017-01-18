Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Five-game goalless skid

Tarasenko notched an assist, two shots on goal and a hit over 19:54 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

Tarasenko's been stuck on 20 goals for five games, a stretch of hockey in which he has two assists, a minus-4 rating and a meager seven shots. This run of frustration is his second-longest streak without a goal this season -- he had a seven-gamer early in the campaign. Tarasenko's current linemates -- Jori Lehtera (13 points) and Nail Yakupov (six points) -- aren't the best forwards the Blues have to help the Russian snap out of it. After Tuesday's lackluster loss, their third in the last four home games, coach Ken Hitchcock may shake up the lines in advance of Thursday's home game against Washington.