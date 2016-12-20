Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores impressive goal in overtime loss

Tarasenko notched a goal on four shots as well as two hits and a blocked shot in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

A Blues-Oilers matchup meant the NHL's top two scorers -- Tarasenko (37 points) and Connor McDavid (39) -- on the same rink, and both added to their totals. Tarasenko scored from an impossible angle; McDavid assisted on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' game-winner in OT. The Russian winger has not gone longer than two games without a point, and he's posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in the last seven games.