As expected, Pastrnak (elbow) will return to Boston's lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Panthers.

Pastrnak will slot back into a top-six role against Florida, skating with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on the Bruins' top line. The 20-year-old winger has racked up 19 goals and seven assists in 27 games this season, making him a valuable fantasy asset in all formats.