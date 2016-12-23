Bruins' David Pastrnak: Back in action Thursday
As expected, Pastrnak (elbow) will return to Boston's lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Panthers.
Pastrnak will slot back into a top-six role against Florida, skating with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on the Bruins' top line. The 20-year-old winger has racked up 19 goals and seven assists in 27 games this season, making him a valuable fantasy asset in all formats.
