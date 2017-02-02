Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Takes shot to knee Wednesday

Bergeron was limping heavily after Wednesday's loss to Washington, during which he took a shot to the knee, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, he took a Matt Niskanen-fired puck off the inside of his knee. However, he did return to the ice, although that may not have been the best choice. Any serious ailment would be horrible news for the Bruins, who've been buoyed by Bergeron's recent return to form -- he even notched an assist before departing in this one, pushing his point streak to four games. He's got a couple days of rest before the Bruins are back in action Saturday against Toronto, so the star center's fantasy owners can only hope he shakes this off in that time.