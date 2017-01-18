Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In line to start Wednesday's game

Rask is in line to start Wednesday's road game against the Red Wings.

Rask, who was pulled following the second period of Monday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders after allowing three goals on 15 shots, will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Red Wings, who have won back to back games (over Pittsburgh and Montreal) by a combined tally of 7-3. As a team, the Bruins were flat Monday and Rask's chances of rebounding are largely tied to his teammates shaking off the lackluster effort and bringing more intensity to the table against Detroit on Wednesday.