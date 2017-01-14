Terry was waived by the Canadiens on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Terry kept going through lengthy stretches of watching games from the press box, so it's not all that surprising to see the Habs giving him the ax. The last straw was how he skated to a minus-3 rating in an embarrassing 7-1 loss at the expense of starting goalie Carey Price, who's not accustomed to such a poor showing. Still, he could end up with AHL St. John's if he clears waivers.