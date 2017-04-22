Canadiens' Shea Weber: Starts playoffs with three points in five games

Weber scored a goal and tallied two assists in the first five games of the first round series against the Rangers.

Weber has averaged 28:35 of ice time this series, but this is partially because of two games that went to overtime. His power-play time has been significant over these five games, and that's where he scored his lone goal. Weber continues to be a solid option in DFS if the Canadiens can make a series comeback.

