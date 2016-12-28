Edler (finger) is active and will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Kevin Woodley of USA Today reports.

Edler missed the last 13 games after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger but is now set to return to the Canucks' back end. The 30-year-old blueliner was averaging 23:42 of ice time prior to going down but tallied just three points over 21 games during that span. Because he appears to no longer be producing the 30-plus point campaigns that he did earlier in his career, fantasy owners would be wise to look elsewhere when looking for defensive depth.