Canucks' Alexander Edler: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Edler (finger) is active and will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Kevin Woodley of USA Today reports.
Edler missed the last 13 games after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger but is now set to return to the Canucks' back end. The 30-year-old blueliner was averaging 23:42 of ice time prior to going down but tallied just three points over 21 games during that span. Because he appears to no longer be producing the 30-plus point campaigns that he did earlier in his career, fantasy owners would be wise to look elsewhere when looking for defensive depth.
