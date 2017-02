Hutton (hand) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt with Nashville.

Hutton missed the team's last 11 games with the injury, but should jump back into the lineup and play his usual 20-plus minutes per night. The University of Maine product came out of nowhere to shine for the Canucks as a rookie last season, and even though his scoring rate has slightly dipped this season, he has continued to show the potential to become a good offensive defenseman.